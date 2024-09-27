Telford man who left the mother of his children 'black and blue' in prolonged attack avoids prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A court was told that Owen Leneveu launched a 'prolonged and persistent assault' after being set off by a row over the paternity of his third child with her.

It involved him threatening to hit her stomach to "beat the baby out" of her.

Leneveu, aged 21, of Willowfield, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court in August 2024 to assaulting the woman causing actual bodily harm at her home in the town on December 27, 2023.

He also admitted causing £170 of criminal damage to a television, three doors and a lamp caused after he flew into a rage.

The judge at Leneveu's sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday was told that his victim had withdrawn her statements but the case had to be concluded.

Judge Anthony Lowe said his main consideration was to keep the mother and their children safe.

In handing down a 12 month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, he warned Leneveu that it is a serious case and if he offends again he will be sent down.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said the woman had made allegations about his behaviour last year but had retracted them. She later wrote a letter to the judge asking for him to be lenient.

"Then after the incident on December 27 last year she asked, in January, for them to be reopened. Then in April she withdrew them.

"Some other defendants would have chanced their arm and pleaded not guilty."

She had earlier told investigators that Leneveu had "said he wanted to change but did not."

Mr Jones said that December 27 last year had started as a normal day. She was five weeks pregnant.

"He told her he thought the baby was not his and that it was somebody else's," he said.

"He was winding himself up and she said 'I hope it is not yours' at which point he hit a plate and started swearing at her, calling her a b****, a s*** and swung a slap at her.

"He lunged at her with his body, and she defended herself but felt a barrage of punches."

Her younger brother then asked Leneveu to stop but he replied "if he takes one more step he would have it", Mr Jones said. The younger man then froze in shock.

The fight continued after she got away and went to a bedroom.

"He called her a dirty little b**** and a dirty little s***, and said 'look what you have done to me'," Mr Jones said.

He climbed on top of her on the bed and put both hands around her neck "so she could not move", said Mr Jones.

Leneveu also threatened his victim's dog which she was holding up to protect it.

The younger brother tried to intervene again to help his sister when he "kicked the door".

"He told her that 'I am going to beat the baby out of you' before punching her in the face, and squeezing her throat so that it was hurting and strangled her again," said Mr Jones.

Her brother then again tried to intervene but had to duck a punch from Leneveu.

Mr Jones said the "prolonged, persistent assault" had the highest level of culpability and would attract a prison sentence of 36 months to two-and-a-half years.

Alexa Carrier, mitigating, said Leneveu had accepted the prosecution case in full but that "other allegations should not aggravate the sentence as they have not been tested in court.

"He has taken every opportunity to address the causes and underlying concerns and is working to address the domestic abuse.

"It was out of character and he is of previous good character. He has not done anything before or since," she added.

The court was told that Leneveu is the father of the baby and of two other children with his partner.

"She is supportive of him and is wanting to create a safe family for the children."

In asking the judge to suspend the custodial sentence Miss Carrier said that the court "can't punish him more than he has punished himself.

"Probation says he is not a risk to others and has shown good compliance.

"Prison would punish the family as well," he said.

Judge Lowe told the court that he would "ignore completely" allegations made about Leneveu in July, August and September last year because they were not pursued.

He said this meant that the defendant would be treated as having a good character.

But, judge Lowe said that his temper did not come out of nowhere on December 27 and that he was worried about the safety of the woman and the children.

"Your temper is something that you have had and has no doubt manifested itself somewhere on previous occasions.

"The problem with a loss of temper is that it is very difficult to put in place strategies to prevent it escalating into violence.

"That is a problem."

He added that the incident was a "serious case" because it was a "prolonged, persistent assault on somebody you purport to love".

"When you cross the line between arguing verbally and arguing with your fists it is so much easier to cross it again.

"When it happens once it tends to happen again and again."

The judge said pictures of the victim had shown her face to be "black and blue" from all the punches she had received.

But judge Lowe added that it was "against my better judgement" but that he was going to suspend the custodial sentence.

But Leneveu was warned that if he commits any kind of offence in the next two years the suspended sentence will be activated.

But he will have to complete 20 rehabilitation days with the probation service to tackle his temper issues.

Leneveu was also handed a one month custodial sentence for the criminal damage. It will run concurrently and is also suspended for two years.