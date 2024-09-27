Audi driver speeding at '140mph' on M54 spared jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rabi-ul Islam of Christie Way, Wellington, was travelling eastbound on the motorway at around 9.30am on April 19 last year when his Audi A6 hit a Hyundai.

The female driver of the car was unhurt after the crash but witnesses said they saw the 24-year-old speeding in the outside lane moments before the crash.

A Mr Benson and his wife were travelling in the middle lane on the M54 eastbound on the way to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital in the day in question and said in a witness statement that the defendant's car was in the fast lane driving at “excessive speed” before it drifted across the middle lane as if “trying to drive across both lanes to exit at junction 5”