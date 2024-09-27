Audi driver speeding at '140mph' on M54 spared jail
An Audi driver who witnesses say was hurtling along the M54 at double the speed limit before he crashed into another car, has been banned from the road but spared jail.
Rabi-ul Islam of Christie Way, Wellington, was travelling eastbound on the motorway at around 9.30am on April 19 last year when his Audi A6 hit a Hyundai.
The female driver of the car was unhurt after the crash but witnesses said they saw the 24-year-old speeding in the outside lane moments before the crash.
A Mr Benson and his wife were travelling in the middle lane on the M54 eastbound on the way to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital in the day in question and said in a witness statement that the defendant's car was in the fast lane driving at “excessive speed” before it drifted across the middle lane as if “trying to drive across both lanes to exit at junction 5”