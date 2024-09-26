HMO plans for first floor of Telford convenience store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The first floor of the Trench Convenience Premier store on Trench Road, Telford could become a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) if plans are given the green light.

The space had previously been given planning permission to be turned into six self-contained flats but the applicants say they have concluded that the set-up would be "unlikely to attract tenants for medium to long term rental".

Trench Convenience, Trench Road. Photo: Google

A recent application stated: "This doubt when added to the significant costs that would be incurred to equip all six dwellings with bathrooms and kitchens, indicates that at present the property is not commercially viable."

According to the design and access statement, the building's owner has been informed that there is a shortage of HMOs in the area.

Detailed designs have not been provided, as the proposal claims only to be an "initial step" to determine if the council would provide support.

The application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2024/0694