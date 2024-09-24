Consultation over homes plan on former school site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace and Wrekin Housing Group will be holding the event next month to showcase proposals for a new the mixed tenure housing scheme on the site of the former Phoenix school site in Dawley.

The consultation event will take place from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, October 11, at Dawley House, 22 Burton Street, Dawley, TF4 2ES, to discuss the new development, which will provide around 212 new homes on the site off Manor Road.

The proposals are a mixture of general needs and specialist accommodation for affordable and private rent, as well as open market sale, and include a new play area and allotments.

The 212 home scheme will include a range of one, two, and three bedroom homes, retirement living apartments and bungalows.

The council said the housing mix has been developed to "meet gaps in existing provision and deliver affordable housing for older people, accessible and adaptable homes and bungalows across all tenures".

It said all homes will be high quality sustainable design, delivered to Future Homes Standards and Nationally Described Space Standards.

The consultation event will provide an opportunity for local residents and businesses to view and comment on the development proposals, prior to the planning application being submitted later in the year.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see development plans and speak to the team who will be on hand to answer any questions.

For residents who are unable to attend the in-person event, they will be able to provide feedback online at www.nuplace.co.uk/phoenix from noon on Friday, October 11, to noon on Friday, October 18.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as part of our commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents.

“As a partnership we are very excited to share plans for this prospective new development which promises more high quality, energy efficient new homes for local people.

“If you are interested in finding out more I would urge you to come along and speak to the team in person and raise your questions.”

There will be a further formal statutory consultation process once the planning application has been submitted.

For further details about the proposed new scheme visit www.nuplace.co.uk/phoenix from 11 October.