Survivors of domestic abuse to get a voice on future services

The new Lived Experience Advisory Forum (LEAF) will hold its first drop-in session on September 27 between 10am and 1pm.

The forum aims to provide and empower those who have been the victims of domestic abuse to use their experience to make suggestions about the Telford & Wrekin domestic abuse strategy and its services, along with other frontline and community organisations and groups.

The programme is being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and will be a joint project between community interest companies, A Better Tomorrow and Voices Social Enterprise.

A Better Tomorrow, based in Woodside, Telford, was set up in 2014 to offer supported housing and a recovery programme for people with addiction and substance misuse. Its work has since expanded to include housing and support for those with mental health issues and homeless people, and most recently to provide a refuge for single women fleeing domestic abuse.

ABT is joining forces with Voices Social Enterprise which delivers domestic abuse awareness training for organisations and individuals, along with supporting organisations to create domestic abuse policies.

Tracey Secker of Voices Social Enterprise

The organisation also raises awareness on trauma and other forms of abuse and collaborates with a number of individuals with lived experience and non-profit organisations.

Tracey Secker, the founder of Voices Social Enterprise, has worked with Telford & Wrekin Council for the past two years raising awareness on domestic abuse with local organisations and communities, training Workplace Domestic Abuse Ambassadors and supporting Workplace Ambassador Network meetings.

Tracey said: “The drop-in session is open to all survivors – female, males, LGBTQ+, any age, beliefs, cultures – everyone. Experiences can be current or within the last 2 to 3 years, but we are also keen to get historical feedback.

“If you are unable to attend the session there will be the opportunity to make appointments for one-to-one meetings either face to face or online, and there will be a survey and other ways of providing feedback going forward.”

She explained that the aim was to create a peer-led and independent group to look across the whole journey of being a domestic abuse survivor. It will capture what lessons can be learned, best practice, gaps in provisions, and then pass this to Telford & Wrekin Council, the domestic abuse commissioned services and other organisations/sectors such as the police, healthcare, education and social care.

“The fact that it's an independent forum and not affiliated with any organisation makes it a safe, independent space with everyone having lived experience. Any individuals coming do not need to represent the organisations for which they work, it will be their experiences, and all information will be handled sensitively and anonymously if preferred” she said.

Scott Morgan, Chief Executive at A Better Tomorrow, said that the initiative had come out of ABT’s role as a domestic abuse safe accommodation provider.

“We are delighted to be involved in creating this independent forum for survivors of domestic abuse. They can tell us so much about where our services and protection is falling short and help us fix those gaps in an effective and caring way,” he said.

No booking is required for the first drop-in session. More information about the project and first event venue are available via info@voices-social-enterprise.co.uk, via Voices Social Enterprise LinkedIn profile www.linkedin.com/company/voices-social-enterprise or by calling 07308 5248698.