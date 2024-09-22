Fire service called after Telford home struck by lightning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the midst of Saturday afternoon's major storm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of an incident at a property in Birchmore around 3.20pm.

Lightning had struck the property, damaging the electrical supply into the home.

One crew from Much Wenlock attended the scene, as well as workers from a utilities company.

Fire officers said they carried out an inspection of the property, as well as a 'thorough external inspection' of the neighbouring homes, and were at the scene until around 6pm.