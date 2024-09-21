Contract signed for new, modern Shrewsbury hospital building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine will see the hospital specialise in emergency care, and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford focusing on planned care.

An artist\'s impression of how the new building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will look. Picture: SaTH

Enabling works and site preparations are currently underway at the Shrewsbury site. The development will see the construction of the new four-storey building near the former outpatients’ entrance, and the remodelling of the existing emergency department.

The building will provide new emergency care, women and children’s and critical care facilities. The trust’s clinically-led designs will include modern fit-for-purpose internal healthcare spaces, external balconies, an internal atrium and single en-suite bedrooms.

AHR is the designers of the building, along with DSSR as the mechanical and electrical engineer, and Ramboll as the structural engineer.

From left: John Roberts (IHP-VINCI), Gary Bowker (IHP-VINCI), Jo Williams (SaTH CEO) and Matthew Neal (SaTH HTP director). Picture: SaTH

Jo Williams, chief executive for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “We are delighted to be working with IHP, who bring a wealth of experience in leading large hospital construction programmes.

“The clinically-led HTP plans at RSH will address our most pressing clinical challenges and establish solid and sustainable foundations upon which to make further improvements across all our hospitals.

“I look forward to seeing this significant construction progress, as we continue to keep local communities and clinicians involved at every stage, to help build a positive experience for everyone.”

SaTH says the benefits of the new clinical model for patients include:

Planned care services in PRH which will be available throughout the year leading to fewer cancellations and delays for operations

Enhanced urgent care services which will be available 24/7 on both hospital sites, where approximately two-thirds of patients who currently attend the emergency department at PRH fall into this category and will continue to access the care they need at the Urgent Treatment Centre at PRH

Improved emergency care services delivered from a new, purpose-built emergency department at RSH, meaning that patients will be seen more quickly, by the right clinical specialties all located at one site

The trust added that, throughout the construction, existing services will be maintained and careful consideration and planning has been undertaken to reposition entrances and car parking. The construction of the building is being carried out in phases to help minimise the impact to staff, patients, visitors, and local communities.

John Roberts, managing director for VINCI Building said: “IHP are really looking forward to delivering this transformational scheme for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust. We will create a lasting legacy for the area and wider communities.

“Our dedicated teams will also help support local spend and on-site, hands-on training opportunities in construction trades by opening a Community Skills Centre. This centre will enable local young people to have opportunities to pursue careers in construction.”

It is expected that the new building will be completed and operational in 2028.