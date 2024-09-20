Watch: Latest drone footage reveals progress on Telford town centre development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work is currently underway on the development of the Station Quarter in Telford town centre.

The development, which includes housing, offices and retail units, is being built on 5.91 hectares of land between the shopping centre and the railway station.

New drone footage and photographs show the progress so far.

The first of the major buildings, a "state-of-the art digital skills and enterprise hub", opened to students earlier this month.

Fresh aerial pics over the Station Quarter development in Telford

'The Quad' is a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College, and other partners which aims to retain local talent, and to be the catalyst for creating careers in applied sciences and the digital sector.

It's expected to host more than 300 students a year, with Telford College offering courses for those aged between 16 and 18 and Harper Adams offering a series of short courses.

Work is now underway for the rest of the first phase of the development. This includes the constructions of 189 residential units - a combination of one-, two-, and three-bed apartments and townhouses - and the creation of new public amenity spaces and squares, as well as the highways necessary for the development.

The Station Quarter development

The properties will be a mix of private and affordable rent and shared ownership options.

The authority said that the provision of housing in the town centre is responding to a housing market assessment made in 2016, which identified a need for all types of housing, specifically one and two-bed affordable housing.

It added that "use of brownfield land for the delivery of housing units also reduces the need to consider other sites".

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Station Quarter will deliver high quality, mixed tenure housing with a range of private rent, shared ownership and affordable rent dwellings being delivered in the first phase with future phases delivering homes for owner occupation.

The Station Quarter development, with The Quad to the left

"The target market is young professionals and small families who are looking for an alternative housing option which benefits from access to a range of facilities on the doorstep as well as excellent transport links.

"In the first phase, responsibility for housing and tenancy management will rest with Nuplace, the Council's wholly owned housing company, and the appointed Housing Association.

"The scheme will be actively managed to ensure that Station Quarter becomes a vibrant and sustainable community within a central location. The recent release of the Nuplace development off Southwater Way highlights the demand for housing within the Town Centre."

All the phase one work is expected to be completed by summer 2026.