Warning signs added after near misses and speeding drivers put pupils in danger at primary school

After several near misses involving pupils at Meadows Primary School and Nursery, in Ketley, pupils came up with the idea of a competition to design a road safety poster.

The three winning designs all had the message that ‘20 is plenty’ on roads near their school.

The posters have been turned into signs after the school was given funding through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Safer and Stronger Communities programme and ward councillor Ranbir Sahota through the Councillors’ Pride Fund.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships said: “It’s very concerning to hear about drivers speeding outside Meadows Primary and putting pupils in danger. I would urge all drivers to slow down outside any school for the safety of the children.

“It’s great to see the pupils at Meadows getting creative to design these road safety signs which I’m delighted we have been able to fund.”

Pupils Harper, 8, and Daisy, 7, pictured far left and right with their road safety posters and from left Councillor Ranbir Sahota, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Zara Purvis, Deputy Clerk at Ketley Parish Council, Simon Haydon, Telford & Wrekin Council Neighbourhood Coordinator, Eileen Callear, Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and Meadows Primary Headteacher, Joseph Piatczanyn.

The money has also been used for a big banner outside the entrance to the school with a plea for parents to drive slowly and park safely and cartoon-style cut-outs of mini police officers and children holding lollipop crossing sticks asking parents to think before they park.

Headteacher at Meadows Primary, Joseph Piatczanyn said: “Following near misses and regularly seeing cars driving too fast near our school, we wanted to ensure we are doing everything possible to encourage drivers to keep our children safe.

“Alongside a banner and road signs encouraging slow driving and legal parking, we are hopeful to see a big improvement. We are incredibly grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council and the Parish Council for their support.”

An assembly focusing on road safety was held at Meadows and attended by the Council with the winning designs on display.