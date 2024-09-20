Telford Street Pastors celebrating 13 years helping to make borough's streets safer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The organisation has worked in the nighttime economy of Telford and Wrekin since July 2011. It works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police.

The street pastors are inviting residents to join them at Telford Minster at 7pm on Friday, September 27 as they celebrate another year of serving the community.

The organisation says it will be an opportunity to "reflect, rejoice, and reconnect with old friends and new faces".

Telford's street pastors will be 'honouring the work' they have done alongside their partners and will welcome Rev Les Isaac OBE - founder of the street pastors initiative - as a VIP guest speaker.

The event will feature music, food, and 'heartfelt conversations'.

The event is free to attend and residents are invited to bring along their friends and family.

Tickets can be secured on Eventbrite.