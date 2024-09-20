Police report 'near-miss' after sighting drivers on phones near Telford primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Ketley and Oakengates, Kristin Wills posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page reporting to have seen 'at least' three drivers using their mobile phones outside Wombridge Primary School.

The officers have visited schools in the region at drop-off and collection times to conduct some 'safer outside schools patrols'.

The post states that officers were 'shocked' to discover parents using their phones approaching a zebra crossing and have reminded drivers of the consequences if caught.

Officer Kristin Wills said: "PCSO Price and PCSO Wills have been visiting our schools at drop-off and collection times to conduct some safer outside schools patrols.

"On a recent visit to Wombridge Primary School we were shocked and horrified to witness at least three parents driving while using their mobile phones. This was also approaching the zebra crossing while there were children crossing the road. There was at least one near-miss.

"The use of mobile phones while driving is extremely dangerous and forms part of the 'fatal four', meaning that it is one of the main causes of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. A cost of a life is not worth the few minutes' wait to use your phone while you pull over.

"Using a mobile while driving attracts a fine of £200 and six points on your licence. We will be dealing with any offenders robustly in future and no excuses will be accepted."