Firefighters called after couple left stuck in Telford town centre hotel lift
A couple had to be rescued from a hotel lift after it got stuck on Tuesday night.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pair had been in the lift at the Mercure Hotel in Telford town centre at around 10pm when the lift came to a halt.
Shropshire Fire and rescue Service said they were called to the hotel at around 10.20pm.
A spokesperson said they were able to free the couple and declared the incident over at around 11pm.