Save Cinnamon – 'How I joined hunt for capybara escaped from Telford zoo'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With that in mind searching scrubland and forest for a missing Caypybara probably isn't that strange.

To make sure we are all on the same page here it's probably right I explain...

On Friday, one of Telford's popular visitor attractions, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, lost one of its four-legged residents.

The one-year-old female Capybara, Cinnamon, spied an opportunity for an adventure and whisked her small body through a gate unwittingly left open by a tractor driver.

It turns out that Cinnamon was pretty swift, with the brown haired rodent making her way out of the enclosure, away from her brother and her parents, and off on an adventure in the Shropshire countryside before anyone had tome to stop her.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World took to Facebook on Monday to ask for help after announcing their “beloved capybara”, Cinnamon, was at large

There have been sightings of the South American native since her disappearing act – on Saturday, and then this afternoon, after the zoo's owner, Will Dorrell drafted in the help of a drone operator using a thermal camera.