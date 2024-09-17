Telford zoo calls for help to locate escaped ‘beloved’ capybara

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford took to Facebook on Monday to ask for help after announcing their “beloved capybara”, Cinnamon, was at large.

The small family-run zoo said Cinnamon hadn't been seen since Saturday evening, despite the team "working around the clock" to find her.

The zoo is urging the public to report any sightings and has said the animal should not be approached.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: "On Friday, our beloved Capybara, Cinnamon, escaped from her habitat and entered the woodlands within the zoo grounds. On Saturday evening she managed to get beyond the zoo’s perimeter fence and was spotted on a nearby road.

"Unfortunately, we haven’t had any further sighting of Cinnamon since Saturday evening, despite having teams working around the clock to locate her.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World took to Facebook on Monday to ask for help after announcing their “beloved capybara”, Cinnamon, was at large

"It is likely that Cinnamon is in the vicinity of the zoo, The Humbers and surrounding fields where there is ample food and plenty of ponds."

The spokesperson added that the escape had be reported to Telford & Wrekin Council, and asked anyone with information to call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908726240 if between the hours of 5pm and 9am.

They added: "Under no circumstances should a member of the public try to capture the animal by themselves.

"Although Capybara are generally friendly and inquisitive animals, the animal should not be approached as it could become unpredictable if alarmed or cornered.

"Cinnamon has a fantastic bond with her keepers and it is likely that she can be encouraged back to her habitat with no physical intervention.

"Please wish us all the very best for the safe and swift return of Cinnamon. We appreciate all of your support in finding her."