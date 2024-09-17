Drone expert called in to search for Telford zoo's missing capybara who 'snuck out around a tractor'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World took to Facebook on Monday to ask for the public's help after announcing “beloved" capybara Cinnamon was at large.

The small family-run zoo near The Humbers said Cinnamon hadn't been seen since Saturday, and continued searches around the clock have failed to turn up any evidence of the giant rodent.

One-year-old Cinnamon escaped on Friday after managing to sneak around the side of a tractor while keepers entered her enclosure to mow the lawn, the zoo's owner said.

She was last spotted on Saturday evening and since then, staff have been wading through the nearby streams and woodlands, playing capybara calling sounds to try and lure her home.

But after no sightings for a couple of days, the zoo has taken to social media to ask for the public's help.

Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Zoo owner Will Dorrell has assured the public that Cinnamon is in little danger out in the wilds around the zoo, and said she is "probably living her best life" in the nearby woodlands.

Will said: "There's lots of streams and ponds around the zoo, with loads of natural food so she's probably going to be living her best life.

"She's not going to be in any danger at all, there's no natural predators so we're not concerned. She doesn't serve any risk to the public either, but if she's startled she's just going to run away, which will push her further away from home."

On Monday evening, the keepers will be undertaking a mass search of the area to the north of the zoo with the help of a local thermal camera drone operator and the keepers from the team at Telford's Exotic Zoo, who have offered their help.

While Cinnamon remains at large, the keepers are continuing to provide extra love and support to her parents and brother, who remain safe and sound within their enclosure.