Over 7,000 council tax reminders issued to Telford residents

Responding to a freedom of information request, the local authority say that, as of September 2, 7,523 council tax accounts have triggered a reminder notice for the 2024/25 financial year.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council did add that each account could have multiple liable parties, and a high proportion of these reminders would then result in payment of the outstanding amount.

During the 2023/24 financial year, meanwhile, 9,931 reminders were sent. However, during both periods, no one was prosecuted for failure to pay council tax.

The average council tax increased by 4.99 per cent for 2024/25, with a Band D property in the borough paying £2,034.48 for the year.

Telford & Wrekin Council say that if anyone is having difficulties making payments, they should contact them as soon as possible as the local authority may be able to help.

If you fall behind your instalment plan, a first reminder will be sent, with the outstanding amount needed to be paid within seven days. If this is done, but a future instalment is late or not paid, a second reminder will be issued.

However, if another instalment is late or not paid, a final notice will be sent requiring payment of the financial year’s balance in full. If that is not paid, a summons will be served, incurring court costs.

If the total amount on the summons is not paid before the court hearing, the council will apply for a liability order, and further recovery action can be taken.

If you require further information or help, call 01952 383838 or email council.tax@telford.gov.uk