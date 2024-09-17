Charity gearing up for Dark Run return with £100k milestone in sight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Dark Run organisers are expecting another sell-out event to mark a decade of giggles and ghouls at the family favourite Telford Town Centre event on October 26.

Since its beginnings, the Telford Dark Run has raised more than £98,000, and is expected to exceed the £100,000 milestone this year.

Runners, joggers and walkers not able to take part in the Telford event also have the option to join the picturesque Chirk Dark Run, which features the magnificent Chirk Castle backdrop, on October 19.

The Dark Runs are a Halloween event with a difference, where young and old grab their glow sticks or don fancy dress for a walk, jog, run, or even a dance, with a magical atmosphere.

For those with tired legs or an earlier bedtime, there is a one-lap version of 2.5k at Telford or 2k at Chirk.

To mark the run’s tenth anniversary, the Telford event will be started by special guests Alison and Rob Jones, and their son Rhys, from Newport.

The family are supporting the event in memory of their son Ryan, who received respite care at Hope House children’s hospice.

There will also be lots of people joining in who were there at the very first run in 2014, including Chris and Lynne Richards, who were the brains and organisational skills behind the original event, and volunteer coordinator, Emma Cross.

Registration costs £10 per adult and £5 per child – under 16 years.

Entrants are asked to arrive for 5.30pm, in plenty of time for a fun workout to warm up at 6.10pm.

They will be sounding the starting claxon to send families on their way at 6.30pm. All participants receive a goody bag and glow-in-the-dark medal at the end.

Fundraiser Dawn Ball said: “The Dark Runs are always a special event full of energy and fun, and we’re expecting even more magic for the 10th birthday run. The fact that we’re set to reach the £100,000 fundraising milestone is just incredible.

“We’re really privileged that Rhys and his family have agreed to launch this landmark event. We are also excited to see runners, walkers, organisers and volunteers who have been with us since the beginning, joining us year after year.

“The Dark Runs wouldn’t have happened without Telford parkrun founders and former organisers Chris and Lynne Richards who were responsible for the idea and logistics of that very first one, as well as volunteer coordinator Emma Cross. They are still very much involved with our Telford run and do a superb job every year.

“It’s been lovely to see how the event has progressed and grown to become a family favourite which now has four different locations in Shropshire and North Wales.”

The Chirk Castle Dark Run was launched in 2019, after Telford’s huge success, to provide an alternative option for families from north Shropshire and Wales.

The event has grown to become a firm favourite for Halloween revellers which regularly sells out.

Volunteering & Community Involvement Manager, Sue Jones, said: "We are delighted to be hosting the Chirk Hope House Dark Run again this year. It is a great way for people to spend time together in beautiful surroundings whilst raising money for a fantastic cause "

The charity has offered thanks to Telford medal sponsors QTM Global Ltd and Chirk medal sponsors Kronospan, along with Telford supporting partners Severn Partnership, Epson, Schneider Electric, Reclaim Tax and Cartwright Waste Disposal Services LTD, and Chirk partners Bowen estate agents, Glyn Wylfa community trust and Riverside Cabins.

Tickets for the events are available at www.hopehouse.org.uk/events