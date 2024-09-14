Police 'very concerned' for welfare of woman reported missing from Telford

Kerry Robinson, 38, was reported missing from Telford after she was last seen on Chockleys Meadow in Leegomery at around 9am.

West Mercia Police said she was last seen wearing a soft green jumper, black leggings and pink flip flops.

In its description of her, the force added: "She has dark brown hair, a nose ring and is around 5'4ft in height.

"She is described to usually wear make-up, not was not thought to be wearing any went she went missing this morning.

"Officers are concerned for Kerry’s welfare and ask if anyone has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to call 01952 214753."