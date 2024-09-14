'Nothing Dispatches told was wasn’t anything we didn’t already know' hospital admits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Channel 4 Dispatches programme in June said a reporter working as a trainee healthcare reporter saw patients waiting at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s emergency department for 46 hours, with ‘undignified treatment’ of patients in corridors.

Immediate actions were made following the programme, including an increase in health care assistant staff in the X-ray corridor when it was in use. There will also be a review of sink provision to ensure availability of hand washing facilities for staff managing patients in a corridor, and identification of new designated areas to isolate immunocompromised patients.

Dispatches said its footage also showed patients waiting overnight in a “Fit to sit” area due to a lack of trolleys – with one person in the area for 30 hours.

An extra doctor would now be allocated to these areas, the trust said.

The action plan was presented to the trust’s board on Wednesday (September 12) to ensure lessons had been learned and no similar incidents will happen again. Director of nursing, Hayley Flavell said ensuring the right language is used has been a big thing, with engaging with stakeholders and having regular dashboard briefings also being imperative.

“Nothing Dispatches told was wasn’t anything we didn’t already know,” she said.

“We have very committed and operational leaders who are determined to provide the best care for our patients.”

Professor Trevor Purt. the interim chair at SATH, said ‘now is the time to learn from it to ensure we don’t slip back’.

“We are working in an outdated structure in terms of the building structure, and need better equipment,” he said. We need to get the public confident that are addressing it and have open conversations around this table that previously were criticised for.”

Outgoing chief executive Louise Barnett added that patients’ safety and experiences must be met at all times.

“We don’t want overcrowded emergency departments – it’s not what people want,” she said.

“I can see we’re making progress but we have more to do.”