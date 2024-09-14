Leisure centre cafe owner hits out after receiving a poor food hygiene report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cherie Hathaway has been running Hathaway's Cafe since 2006 and was awarded best cafe in Shropshire by Beacon Radio in 2009. She says she was also consulted by the designers on how the new build at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre should be set out with regards to the health and hygiene in 2012.

However, in June the cafe received a one star food hygiene rating, meaning that major improvement was necessary.

The main issue was the management of food safety which looks at whether a system or checks are in place to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat. There should also be evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

A Freedom of Information request shows that the premises had not got a complete food safety management plan.

"You have bought safer food, better business but have not completed safe methods - you have stated not relevant for your business," reads the report.