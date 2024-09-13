The personal reason this man climbs the Wrekin on September 12 every year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Peter Corr collapsed while out running on September 12, 2019 and would have died if not for the intervention of quick-thinking Melissa Williams who was also out for a run that day.

The then-46-year-old, suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest that statistically should have ended his life but Melissa performed life-saving CPR.

This gave Peter the best chance of survival as it meant Melissa was able provide basic-life support until the ambulance crews arrived.

Earlier this year, Peter and Melissa were reunited and he said her actions had given him “life part two”.

Peter and his children at the top of the Wrekin on Thursday

“It has given me more time to do things with my family and makes me treasure every day that I have,” said Peter who is now 51.

Now, five years to the day that he nearly died, the father of three scaled the Wrekin on Thursday morning with his children, in what has become a new family tradition.

Posting a picture of Peter at the top of the famous hill, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Peter Corr suffered a cardiac arrest. Thanks to fellow runner Melissa (right) he received immediate CPR and has gone to make a full recovery.

“As has become an annual tradition, Peter walked up The Wrekin this morning, together with two of his children Milly and Laurence, in perfect time to see the sunrise, which is about the same time he suffered his arrest.

“It's fantastic to see you looking so well Peter.”

Statistically, less than eight per cent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients survive to the point of hospital discharge. This is because for every minute where CPR and defibrillation isn’t commenced, chances of survival drop by 10 per cent.

However, thanks to the swift actions of Melissa, both she and Peter were able to recount what they call ‘that day’ in his Telford home when they met in April.

Melissa added: “I was able to go to the hospital a couple of days after Pete’s cardiac arrest. Meeting Pete’s wife and children made me realise the gravity of what I had done.

“I was able to give his wife her husband back, as well as the kids their dad back. He gets to watch his children grow up and one day walk his daughters down the aisle and that’s something I think about often.”