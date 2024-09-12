Telford and Wrekin Council cuts carbon emissions staying on track to meet climate change goals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The council committed to ensure its activities and operations are carbon neutral by 2030 after declaring the climate emergency during July 2019.

Today, Telford and Wrekin Council has listed a number of schemes and projects that have led to cutting emissions including 'making its buildings more energy efficient' resulting in lower energy bills and more money being invested into frontline services.

Work carried out at Oakengates Leisure Centre thanks to an investment of £2.2 million included the installation of heat pump technology, roof insulation and insulation in the pool area, that the council says saved an estimated 114,000 kWh of energy annually.

Telford and Wrekin Council also says it has reduced public transport emissions by investing in active travel scheme that support residents to ditch their cars for 'greener' ways of travelling - helping the environment and reducing residents' fuel costs.

Provisions for improved cycling and walking routes are part of the council's 20 pledges scheme, and phase one of a £1.9 million project to create a 'safer and better-connected' route for cyclists and pedestrians between Oakengates and Telford Central has been completed, while the second phase is due for completion next spring.

The council secured government funding for the installation of 70 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in council owned car parks that is to be delivered in the next year, and the local authority adds that they are set to be awarded more than £1 million to introduce on-street EV charge points from next year.

Through the council's wholly owned housing company, NuPlace, energy efficient homes that are cheaper to heat, are also available for rent. 30 of NuPlace's 66 properties in Donnington benefit from solar panels.

The council also says it has provided 9,000 'energy saving LED lightbulbs' to the 'most vulnerable' residents to "help lower bills during the ongoing cost of living crisis."

As well as cutting its own emissions, the council says it is "committed to supporting community projects to do the same."

The local authority says it has awarded almost £350,000 through its Climate Change Fund including a grant to Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council who have installed solar panels on Randlay Community Centre.

The Council reports that its overall electricity usage in 2023/24 has "reduced by 21 per cent compared to five years ago due to installing energy efficient LEDs in street lighting."

A report noting the council's progress in reducing emissions during the last year will be presented to the Cabinet next Thursday (September 19).

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, Councillor Carolyn Healy, said: "Climate change continues to be one of the biggest issues affecting our residents and businesses and remains one of the council's top priorities.

"I am proud of the progress we have made towards our ambition of reducing carbon emissions to zero across our own operations. We are taking action wherever we can to make our buildings more energy efficient and the money we save is being ploughed back into vital services.

"We are also helping residents by building homes that are more affordable to heat and insulating many other properties to help lower fuel bills. Through our active travel schemes we are making it easier and safer for residents to leave the car at home and choose more sustainable ways to make journeys.

"We want to set an example and lead the way in cutting carbon emissions, while supporting businesses and community groups to do the same. So, I am delighted that we have provided funding for community groups such as Dawley Town Hall which has replaced its lighting and cut electricity bills."

Telford and Wrekin Council adds that it is continuing to work with organisations across the region to reduce the amount of single use plastics being used across the borough.

The council's Plastic Free Taskforce is "making strides to achieve plastic free community status for the borough."

A lobbying letter on behalf of the taskforce is to be sent to manufacturers that continue to use single use plastics in their packaging and operations.

A conference is also planned on October 18 with partners through the Climate Change Borough Partnership to share best practice.