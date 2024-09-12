Anger as university spends £200k sponsoring music venue while scrapping student bus service

The news comes just weeks after the university ended the free bus services between its three campuses in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford in order to cut costs.

The decision has been criticised by staff and students, who questioned whether the university should be spending money at a time of cost-cutting.

Naomi Glynn, who is studying for a master's degree in occupational therapy, said the decision was 'ridiculous'.

"I don't see how they can say they have no money when they clearly do, it's just ridiculous."

Miss Glynn, 32, said she depended on the bus to get from her home in Wolverhampton

Senior lecturer Catherine Lamond, representative of the University College Union, said she was shocked by the university's priorities.

"I'm not sure what the rationale is for sponsoring the Civic Halls, and I'm really shocked at how much it costs," she said.

"Staff have been told since 2022 that we have big financial problems, decisions are made without any consultation with staff or students, we are just told 'we did this and it's a great idea'.

"When you are in financial trouble, why are you spending that amount of money?"

The sponsorship deal is for five years, and will see the Civic and Wulfrun Halls formally renamed as the University of Wolverhampton at the Halls.

Wolverhampton University students protesting over the cancellation of their free bus service, with organiser Naomi Glynn centre

Miss Glynn said she had lodged a formal complaint with the university about the cancellation of the bus service in July, but had yet to receive a response.

A spokesman for the university said: “The university has taken the difficult decision to stop our campus bus service which runs between Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford.

"We have looked closely at the usage data which shows that each bus trip is costing the university approximately £10. Our priority is to enhance the student academic experience and invest in student services and facilities on campus which makes this cost difficult to justify.

"We are working closely with staff and students who use the bus service to ensure they are supported in finding alternative ways to travel between our campuses."

Under the deal, the venue will host the university's graduation ceremonies, including ones taking place this week.

The Grade II listed site has welcomed thousands of people through the doors since its long awaited reopening and played host to a range of popular artists including Blur, McFly and Liam Gallagher.

At the time the deal was announced, vice-chancellor Prof Ebrahim Adia said: "We are excited to partner with a venue that attracts high-profile artists and speakers to the city, further enriching the cultural and economic landscape of Wolverhampton and its night-time economy.

"This partnership is a show of commitment to enhancing the experiences of our students and staff and to our role as a civic university."

As a result of the partnership, students and staff at the university will also benefit from a 24-hour pre-sale period for shows, giving them early access to tickets for their favourite artists.