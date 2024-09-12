Drivers reminded to 'consider children's safety' after patrol at Telford school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Dawley and Malinslee, Jess Stubley posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page saying herself and another officer carried out a patrol at Southall School today .

After discussing 'on-going parking issues' at the school with parents, carers and school staff, PCSO Stubley issued a reminder online asking motorists to obey yellow zig zag lines and double yellow lines.

It said: "We understand that parking can be a frustrating experience, especially when you are in a hurry and parking as close as you can to the school to save time may seem like a valid option. However, by doing this you become an obstacle that obstructs other drivers view of the road and children's view of oncoming traffic, by parking outside a school you are increasing the risk to children.

"I appreciate there seems too few spaces and for some too little time to find a space, however I would like you to consider the children's safety and park away from the school entrance, obey the yellow zig zag lines, double and single yellow lines and avoid parking opposite the yellow Zig zag lines narrowing the road and making children's view of oncoming traffic obstructed."