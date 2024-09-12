Crack addict caught smoking drug behind wheel of SUV avoids ban after claiming 'my aunt had driven me'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sean Francis Field of Rees Way, Lawley Village was spotted parked up in Halesford 10 with a female passenger on March 28.

The pair were in a red MG ZS SUV, registered to 23-year-old Field and had been reported by concerned members of the public after they were spotted smoking drugs in the car.

Kate Price prosecuting told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday that police turned up and approached the stationary car containing the two crack addicts.