Car fire leaves Telford A-road closed for an hour

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 11.39am reporting the incident on the A4169, between the Castlefields roundabout and Lightmoor.

West Mercia Police confirmed that the road was closed was closed in both directions, but an update was posted at 12.50pm stating that the road had re-opened.

Junctions to Lightmoor Road and Cherry Hill were also closed, but have now also re-opened.

Police have confirmed that no injuries have been reported from the vehicle fire.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene to deal with the incident.