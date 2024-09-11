Charges dropped for pair accused of trafficking and controlling prostitution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The male and female from Burford and Madeley were charged last year and remanded in custody on November 17 ahead of crown court trial this year.

Both were charged with arranging or facilitating a woman in Telford with a view to be exploited, and controlling prostitution for gain, and the male was also accused of rape.

But West Mercia Police has now said it has dropped the charges and the pair have been released.