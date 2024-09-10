Heroic couple rushed to collapsed man's aid in street after 'fate' intervened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jake Jones and his fiancee Tia Jones had been dropped off at the wrong part of Holland Drive, Shrewsbury, after a 30th birthday party in the town centre, when a taxi driver couldn't find the new address.

Luckily Jake, 30, and Tia, 27, from Lightmoor, in Telford, were only a third of a mile away from Jake's parents' house where they had arranged to stay after the party.

Jake and Tia were the perfect couple to see the man at 1.30am on Saturday.

Jake has been trained to give CPR while Tia is a people person and works as a hairdresser at Salon Ten in Much Wenlock.

Tia spoke to the call handlers and rang the man's partner by using his Apple watch.

"I think it's fate that we were dropped off at the wrong spot," said Jake.

"We had to walk through a cut through and as we were walking we saw a bloke lying across the pavement. Tia was the first to spot him.