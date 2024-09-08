Watch: Find out what you can expect to see at major Ironbridge Gorge art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Secret Severn Arts is part of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival and brings in 40 artists of many styles and media together from across Shropshire in Jackfield.

Curator Jan Park, vice chair of Footprint Gallery, at Fusion, at Jackfield Tile Museum, said: "Jackfield is becoming the arts quarter of Telford & Wrekin and the Gorge. We have the only purpose-built gallery and we have artists from all over Shropshire.

"We are now in the ninth year of Secret Severn, we have grown every year and this is the biggest we have had.

Footprint Gallery at the Secret Severn Arts Exhibition. Grahame Brookes and Yvonne Guice from Old Colwyn..

"More than 300 people have visited since the opening on Thursday night and it attracts thousands of people from across the country.

"It is a selling exhibition and many of the artists in everything from textiles, to ceramics and jewellery are showing for the first time. It is a high standard."

Footprint Gallery at the Secret Severn Arts Exhibition. Emma Summers looking at the art.

She added that the footfall for the event, which runs until September 15, has been "tremendous" which will be good for the Tile Museum and businesses in the Gorge.

There is a a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum, as well as multiple open and pop-up studios in and around the area. All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum, and refreshments will also be available.

For more details, email footprintgalleryart@gmail.com or visit secretsevern.co.uk.

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival takes place until Sunday September 15, at sites across Ironbridge.

Also being held are Heritage Open Days on Saturday and Sunday at Coalbrookdale with Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

On Saturday, September 14 the Ironbridge Open Day on the Wharfage runs from 11am to 4pm.

The Open Day showcases traditional heritage skills, stalls, and street entertainment.

The Wharfage will be pedestrianised for the day so a great opportunity to have a wander around the stalls, shops and grab a bite to eat.

And on Sunday, September 15 people can bring their four-legged friends along and enter them into the Rotary Club of Ironbridge Dog Show.

This is taking place at Dale End Park and you can register on the day from 12pm with 15 categories to enter.