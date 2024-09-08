Two fire crews called to 'fire within robot' at large Telford car part factory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.09am reporting a fire at Polytec Car Styling's Shropshire base on Naird Lane, near Stafford Park.

The automotive parts suppliers produce bumpers and accessories for car manufacturers including Jaguar Land Rover. The site includes a paint plant and assembly halls with a combined floor area of 7,800 square metres.

Two crews were dispatched from Telford Central Fire Station, and an operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire is said to have been within a "clear coat robot" and was out upon the fire service's arrival.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, and are continuing to monitor temperatures at the scene.

Crews were finished at the manufacturer's site by 7.25am.