Police, fire and ambulance called to crash on busy Telford road

It happened shortly before 3am on the A4169 at Coalbrookdale.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one crew had been sent to the scene of the crash – which involved one saloon vehicle.

An update from the service said that its team had used cutting and spreading equipment on the car.

A spokesperson added that one injured person was left in the case of the ambulance service.