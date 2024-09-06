Police mascot tours Telford attraction as excitement builds for open day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are gearing up towards hosting the public on Sunday, September 15, where there will be family fun for all. Visitors can explore police cars, the custody suite, meet the station's officers and police dogs, and enjoy a day of activities including investigating a crime scene at the free-to-attend event.

The force's mascot PC Peeler made his way to Ironbridge yesterday (September 5), and visitors can test their investigative skills and help the mascot find his missing password during the open day.

PC Peeler visited Ironbridge, picture: West Mercia Police

Malinsgate Police Station is also hosting a 'quiet hour' from 10am until 11am where sirens will be turned off, allowing people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to explore the station.

A number of external exhibitors are also expected to be present at the event, including other emergency services.

Inspector Richard Jones, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to come along and meet some of their local officers, and offer members of the public a unique look at what a working police station looks like, as well as being able to sit in a police car and visit custody.

"There will also be lots of entertainment in place for children, including a guest appearance by our force's mascot PC Peeler.

"The event is completely free, and I would encourage anyone interested in policing, or anyone who wants to experience firsthand what our job looks like, to come along on the day."

Parking for the event is available in Telford Town Centre, and all exhibits will be there subject to operational needs.