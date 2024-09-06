Three fire crews scrambled to car blaze on M54
Three fire appliances were scrambled to the M54 eastbound between Junction 3 and Junction 2 at Telford after reports of a car fire.
By David Tooley
Crews were sent from Albrighton and Telford Central with an operations officer at 6.07pm on Friday.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 18:07 on Friday, SFRS fire control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Telford."
Thankfully they soon found out it was nothing more than a van with a blown turbo and no action was required by them.
The incident stop message was received at 6.22pm.