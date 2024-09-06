Three fire crews scrambled to car blaze on M54

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews were sent from Albrighton and Telford Central with an operations officer at 6.07pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 18:07 on Friday, SFRS fire control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Telford."

Thankfully they soon found out it was nothing more than a van with a blown turbo and no action was required by them.

The incident stop message was received at 6.22pm.