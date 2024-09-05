Police welcome sentence for dealer caught with crack and heroin just weeks after drug-fuelled crash which killed another man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sean Guthrie, 57, of HMP Birmingham appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week for multiple drug offences.

Guthrie pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

The sentence will run consecutively to a six-year prison term Guthrie is already serving.

That sentence was handed down in May this year for causing death and serious injury by driving and drug driving.

It came after Guthrie was involved in a fatal collision in Telford on August 9, 2022, where he was found to be in possession of class A drugs.

Nine wraps of crack cocaine and 29 wraps of heroin were seized.

The discovery led to mobile phones being taken and the start of an investigation into Guthrie’s involvement with drugs.

Sergeant Patryk Ogonowski from Telford Patrol said: “Just three weeks after he was responsible for a fatal collision, through drug fuelled and dangerous driving Guthrie was stopped and failed a roadside drugs test.

“After searching the vehicle officers found he was in possession of 49 wraps of crack cocaine and 60 wraps of heroin.

“His actions were selfish, reckless and have caused unimaginable pain for his victims’ family. His extended sentenced is welcomed.”

Guthrie’s combined sentence is now ten years and six months.