Hoax caller 'given advice' after fire crew scrambled to fake fire report

One fire appliance was scrambled from Telford to Selbourne, in Sutton Hill, Telford, at 7pm on Wednesday after they received a report of a fire in a skate park.

It turned out to be a malicious hoax call resulting in a crew wasting time going out.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This was a malicious hoax call resulting in a fire appliance being mobilised.

"Appropriate advice has been given to the caller regarding contacting 999."

The crew's incident stop message was received at 7.19pm.