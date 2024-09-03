Telford couple who toured world in campervan invite followers and locals to fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris and Marianne Fisher of the Tread The Globe YouTube channel recently returned home following the trip of a lifetime that they set off for during 2020. The pair have gained more than 180,000 subscribers on the site, and followers on Facebook by documenting their trip through videos and posts.

The travellers from Telford are inviting their followers and residents in Shropshire to join them at a fundraiser event that will celebrate the completion of their around the world challenge, and raise funds for Dekafok Sea Turtle and Marine Conservation.

The event on Friday, September 27 will see Chris, 54, and Marianne, 56 greet guests with their campervan Trudy from 4.30pm to 6.30pm before hosting a welcome talk at 7pm, followed by a dinner that includes activities for guests.

After eating, the Tread The Globe pair will host a question and answer session where fans and followers can ask anything about their trip around the world before guests are invited to 'dance the night away' into the early hours of the next morning.

Chris and Marianne Fisher from Tread the Globe, set off in 2019 to circumnaviage the world in their van

Upon their return, the couple revealed how a 'lady picking up rubbish' on a Turkish beach caught their eye during their trip. After approaching the woman, Chris found out that she had quit her job to protect endangered turtles.

Chris and Marianne decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds after the lady said she wanted to build a conservation centre and needed a form of transport, and within a week the pair raised more than £12,000, and a centre was built shortly after.

The couple from Telford have continued to support Dekafok Sea Turtle and Marine Conservation, and are using their dinner and dance event to raise funds for the centre.

Chris and Marianne on their travels

They are hoping to help the organisation remain 'sustainable for another year' while also celebrating the community they have built and their achievement.

Chris and Marianne said: "There are no words to tell you how excited we are to be able to share the details of this event you.

"Not only excited because we will all have the chance to meet in person and have a boogie together, but also we will be celebrating as a community, the achievement of two hapless adventurers and their unlikely expedition vehicle Trudy accomplishing an Around the World Expedition.

"Whilst we are celebrating, we will all be making a difference by fundraising to make Dekafok Marine and Turtle Conservation Project sustainable for another year at the same time."

Full details, including the location of the event, are revealed when purchasing a ticket. Further information on the party can be found on the Tread The Globe website.