Mayor ramps up step challenge for local charity

The Mayor of the Borough of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Ian Preece began counting his steps on Sunday, September 1, as part of Severn Hospice’s ‘walk in our shoes’ challenge, which encourages people to walk 350,000 steps during September.

But instead of completing the challenge in a month, Councillor Preece plans to cover the entire distance, the equivalent of almost 160 miles, in just ten days.

The mayor, who is known for his dedication and passion for community service, expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge:

He said: "Walking 350,000 steps in ten days is no small feat, but it pales in comparison to the incredible work done by Severn Hospice every single day. I am honoured to support such a vital cause and hope to inspire others to contribute in any way they can.

“I’m planning on running a half marathon every day for 10 days which is around 26,000 steps, then walking the remaining 9,000 to reach my 35,000-a-day target.

“We’re absolutely blessed in Telford and Wrekin with so many beauty spots that we can enjoy exploring on foot, so I’d highly recommend getting out and about in the borough for a walk or a run – we all know that being active is hugely beneficial for our physical and mental health."

Severn Hospice, a cherished institution within the community, provides essential care and support to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

The funds raised through Councillor Preece's challenge will directly contribute to the hospice's ongoing efforts to deliver compassionate care and improve the quality of life for patients and their loved ones.

A long-time supporter of the hospice, having raised more than £12,000 for them before becoming Mayor, Councillor Preece has seen the impact that raising money can have for this charity and for the community it helps.

To support the Mayor’s 350,000 step challenge and help raise vital funds for Severn Hospice, donations can be made online via the Mayor’s Just Giving page.