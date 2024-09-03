Charity offering meeting room for use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Meeting Point House, in Southwater, has created a welcoming space, called The Hive, which is also available to businesses for a small charge.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said the room could host small meetings or drop-in sessions, with Citizens Advice already using the room every Monday to help people access support.

He said: “We are delighted with how the room has come together – it looks fantastic and is a really pleasant place for people to meet.

“The main purpose of the room is to serve our local community by offering a space which voluntary groups and charities can use totally free of charge.

Bharti Jeram, Triage Community Officer with Telford & the Wrekin Citizens Advice, along with Sascha Jenkyn, Front of House Manager at Meeting Point House.

“We are pleased to welcome Citizens Advice who will be providing drop-in support sessions in The Hive every Monday.

“It will also be readily available for our resident organisations to use as a private space to meet visitors, and act as a place for people of differing religious beliefs, or none at all, to spend time in contemplation or prayer.

“Along with these uses, The Hive will be an important place to signpost any individuals who come to Meeting Point House for guidance, so we are inviting support groups to provide literature and information which we can display in the room.”

Will Davies, of Citizens Advice, added: “Telford & the Wrekin Citizens Advice is now at the heart of the community, offering a vital drop-in service at Meeting Point House.

“This new initiative allows residents to access crucial information, receive signposting to relevant services, and book appointments with ease. The welcoming space, known as The Hive, is available every Monday from 9am to 4.30pm for these support sessions, ensuring that help is always within reach.

“This underscores our commitment to serving the community and providing accessible support for all.”

Voluntary groups and charities can simply turn up and use the room, but are advised to book in advance to guarantee it is available when they need it.

Businesses are able to book the room for £15 per hour.

For more information, call 01952 292268, e-mail reception@meetingpointhouse.co.uk or visit www.meetingpointhouse.co.uk.

Meeting Point House has been at the heart of the Telford community since 1988, providing flexible meeting space and the thriving Hummingbird Cafe.

It is home to a number of charities, including new arrivals Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which now has offices in the building as a base for its activities in the Telford area.