11,000-volt electricity cable snaps and sets fire to hedge

The incident took place on Humber Way in Telford shortly before midnight, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

An update from the service said that it had been called to the scene and found an 11,000-volt power line had snapped.

They added that the blaze had gone out of its own accord and a utilities company was present at the scene.

Firefighters cordoned off the area and the cables were isolated at the local substation.