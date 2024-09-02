'We are so proud' – new nursery officially opens today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The brand-new Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley nursery, located on Coopers Mill, has opened following a £800k investment by owners, The Midcounties Co-operative, and offers around 100 spaces for children aged from three months to five years.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers is run by one of the UK’s largest independent co-operatives, The Midcounties Co-operative.

Its mission is to provide a holistic, child-centric approach to education.

The Midcounties Co-op said: "Each child and family in the new Apley nursery will have an allocated key worker who will listen and work with them in partnership to make sure they’re getting the best from nursery life, from updates on their child’s progress to advice on toilet training, food, friendships, sleeping patterns and more."

The new nursery opened today.

The nursery has three separate rooms with a tailored environment for each age group to support their learning and development, while ensuring they have fun at the same time.

It also has on-site parking, a large garden for outdoor play, and a designated parents’ room where parents can catch up with their allocated key worker, access free WiFi and coffee for working, or just to relax.

Nursery fees include all nappies, wipes, and nutritious snacks and meals throughout the day.

As well as being strongly recommended by parents on website Day Nurseries, and holding the Millie’s Mark accreditation, all Your Co-op Little Pioneers nurseries also have Eco-Schools Silver status as a minimum, which recognises their efforts to empower children to understand and take responsibility for their environmental impact.

The nursery team at Apley will seek to also secure these accolades quickly after opening.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley Nursery will be hosting an open day from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 14, where parents will be able to take a look around the brand-new nursery and its expert team will be on hand to answer any questions.

For more information and to book a visit go to the Little Pioneers website.

Andrea Burton, Nursery Manager at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley, said: “We are so proud of our new nursery in Telford. Not only does it look great, but it will provide an amazing environment where our children can grow and develop with the support of our excellent nursery team who have all been carefully selected and trained so they’ll quickly feel like part of the extended family with parent priorities and children’s happiness front of mind.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all of our little pioneers as they begin or continue their education and development journey.”

Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Ian Preece, said: “It was my absolute honour to be invited to cut the ribbon and officially open Little Pioneers Nursery and Pre-School in Apley.

"It was wonderful to visit the warm and friendly environment that staff have created ready for children starting there in September, and great to see another new business opening in Telford, especially one that has the future of Telford's children at its heart.”

The opening forms part of The Midcounties Co-operative’s ambitious five-year growth plan that will see it bring the Little Pioneers brand to so many more communities across the country.

Parents at the new nursery can become a member of The Midcounties Co-operative, giving them a say in how it is run and access to exclusive deals as well as special offers from across its Your Co-op group of businesses.