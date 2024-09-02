Fire crews called to chip pan incident in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.44am reporting the house fire at a property on Nuthatch Crescent in Apley.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford and Wellington fire stations to the scene, as well as an operations officer.

The fire service said the incident involved a chip pan, but that the fire was out upon firefighters' arrival.

Crews were finished at the scene by 9.58am.