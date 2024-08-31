Telford residents frustrated over long wait for dropped kerbs on road where drivers 'bomb it'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kelly Wright-Lord said she has long asked for the issue to be resolved in St Georges, which she says will vastly help disabled people and anyone with pushchairs and prams.

“I didn’t notice it [the lack of dropped kerbs] until I started using a pram, but then you start to think of others and it becomes apparent,” said Mrs Wright-Lord.

“Someone I know who lives by the Co-op has to go the long way round because certain paths are not accessible for her scooter. The year before last, a man came off his mobility scooter and onto the road.

“This has apparently been applied for four years. However, Priorslee have got dropped kerbs and they only asked last year.”