Bin lorries to be used to survey county's mobile phone signal

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) has commissioned the UK’s largest independent study of real-world mobile connectivity and it is starting in the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council areas.

Ian Hancock of Veolia (centre) with councillors Ian Nellings (left) and Richard Overton

The RSPAWIR has been awarded £3.75m of funding from the Government to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology in some of its key economic sectors.

Telecoms surveyors Streetwave have been appointed to carry out the study of on-street connectivity and are set to install equipment in Veolia’s waste wagons to ensure they gather the most comprehensive information possible.

Ian Hancock, Veolia operations manager for Shropshire & Telford & Wrekin, said the bin lorries were the ideal choice to carry the equipment due to the fact they travel around nearly on every street in the county.

“We are delighted to be able to support this on-street survey,” he said. “Our vehicles were the obvious choice to carry the surveying equipment across the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin council areas.

“We cover almost every street in the area while maintain waste collections for the two councils.”

The RSPAWIR Partnership comprises the eight English and Welsh councils that cover the River Severn catchment area including Shropshire Council, and is one of 10 UK Innovation Regions to gain funding.

Mark Barrow, joint chair, said: “It is exciting to see the RSPAWIR rolling out the UK’s largest independent mobile connectivity survey. It will extend across the River Severn catchment area and will provide results for Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire once completed. The data will be vital for developing and enhancing connectivity.”

Telford & Wrekin Council said the scheme will help identify connection black spots in the county.

The Council's Deputy Leader, Richard Overton said: “We know there are areas within the River Severn catchment area that are affected by poor connectivity and in the future we will be able to support those areas. The information will also help to evidence the community need when planning applications are made for new mast sites.”

The Streetwave on-street connectivity survey begins in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin this month and will take a few weeks to complete. The survey is also being rolled out across the River Severn catchment area.