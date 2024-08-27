Telford man missing for over a month found 'safe and well'
Police have confirmed that a Telford man who had been missing for over a month has been found "safe and well".
By Megan Jones
Published
Police appealing for help to find a missing man from Telford has said he has now been found.
The 33-year-old had not been seen since July 13, with his family becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
But officers in Telford reported on Tuesday that he had been found "safe and well".
In a post on social media, police said: "A 33-year-old man who has been missing from Telford since July has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."