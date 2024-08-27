Police appeal to find driver after motorcyclist injured in collision with car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured following a collision in St George's, Telford, on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on West Street when two motorcyclists travelling in the direction of Oakengates collided with a dark coloured saloon car.

The car, believed to be a Mercedes, did not stop at the scene and officers say they are keen to speak to the driver of the car as they may not be aware of the collision.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone who was in the area, or may have dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact PC Sam Norman by emailing samuel.norman@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 439i of August 10, 2024.