"No one should take their ability to drive for granted" – VR sessions launched to support older drivers

The sessions, organised by a partnership between West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Services and Telford & Wrekin Council, will see drivers 65 and over taking part in two short films while wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset.

The films are specifically developed to explain the changes that happen as drivers get older, and how ageing affects driving skills.

They will also include coping strategies.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member the Economy, Councillor Ollie Vickers, said: “We all age differently and no one should take their ability to drive for granted.

“Young drivers are still the highest risk on the road, but older drivers do face changes and it’s great to see this course supporting more mature drivers with ways to stay safe and keep their skills sharp.

"The aim of the course is to help support mature drivers to keep driving safely for longer.

“We are pleased to have received funding from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner for these headsets and, if sessions prove popular, we can look to run more in the future.”

The sessions will be taking place next month

Attendees will have the chance to watch two short films through a VR headset, while seated.

After watching each film, there will be the opportunity to ask any questions and discuss any concerns.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “At the heart of my Safer West Mercia Plan is a focus on improving road safety. It’s on all of us of to be part of the change and education plays an important role on that journey.

“Across West Mercia, 11 per cent of all fatal collisions in the last three years have involved a driver aged 70 or over. I fully support this collaboration which utilises the latest technology to equip them with the knowledge they need to stay safe on our roads.”

The Telford sessions both take place in September, with the first at Telford Central Fire Station from 10.30am to noon on Wednesday, September 18.

The second will be from 10.30am to noon at Wellington Fire Station on Thursday, September 19.

Spaces are limited and must pre-booked by emailing RoadSafety@Telford.gov.uk.