Arrest made after man seen performing sex act at Telford bus station

West Mercia Police said officers are appealing for witnesses after the man was seen masturbating near to Telford Bus Station in the town centre on two occasions over the weekend.

The first report was made on Saturday after a man was seen carrying out at the act between 10.20am and 1pm.

The second report was made the following day after a man, believed to be the same person, was seen carrying out the act between 3pm and 4pm.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency, and has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

PC Scott Jones, said: “We understand reports of this nature are likely to cause concern for the local community, but I want to reassure the public that we are continuing to carry out enquiries into these two incidents, which we believe were carried out by the same individual.

“If you were in the area on either day around the time the incidents took place, we would encourage you to get in touch as you may have valuable information to help us identify this man."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Jones by emailing scott.jones@westmercia.police.uk or calling him on 07929 783273.