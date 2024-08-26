Police appeal for help to find missing Telford man last seen more than a month ago

Telford Police said that Scott Brough from Telford was last seen on July 13, with his family becoming increasingly concerned.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Scott to get in touch.

An appeal by West Mercia Police said officers believe Scott may still be in the Telford area and have asked anyone who may have seen him to contact them as soon as possible.

A statement issued by the police said: "Can you help us find 33-year-old Scott Brough who is missing from Telford?

"Scott was last seen on Saturday, July 13, and officers along with his family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"He is described as white, with brown messy hair and around 5ft 9in tall. Scott also has distinctive tattoos; a dragon on his chest, a skull on his right forearm and a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

"It is believed Scott may still be in the Telford area. If you have seen Scott or know of his whereabouts, please call 01952 214753 immediately."