Emergency services scramble to busy Telford link road after motorbike leaves carriageway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central to Rampart Way at 12.29pm on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision.

Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

The fire service said that one motorbike had left roadway. The fire crew made road safe.

A fire service incident stop message was received at 12.58pm.

There is no information on the condition of the rider.