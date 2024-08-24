'Well liked and highly respected': Tributes paid to Shropshire water campaigner who died suddenly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kris Kent had been credited with creating one of the country’s largest networks of citizen scientists monitoring water quality in our rivers.

Mr Kent, from Dothill, Telford, was found 'unresponsive and resting against a tree' at a farm in Plowden at Lydbury North on June 24 this year, an inquest has been told.

Assistant Shropshire & Telford Coroner Heath Westerman was told that Kristian Kent was a campaign manager for the Angling Trust.

The Angling Trust has shared its 'deep sorrow and shock' following the death of a colleague and friend.

A trust spokesperson said: "Everyone at the Angling Trust would like to share our deep sorrow and shock at the news of the passing of colleague and friend Kris Kent."

He had joined the Angling Trust in January 2022. The organisation said that he "was instrumental in the launch and ongoing impact of our community-based Water Quality Monitoring Network, creating one of the country’s largest networks of citizen scientists monitoring water quality in our rivers".

"Through his work with the Angling Trust, Kris supported clubs and fisheries across the UK to shine a light on the impacts of pollution upon our rivers as well as help clubs with local campaign cover issues, such as access and the loss of fishing rights.

"Kris was a warm, well liked, and highly respected colleague who cared passionately about the environment and his fishing. He will be sorely missed.

"Our thoughts are with Kris’ family and friends."

Assistant coroner Mr Westerman, sitting at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Friday was told that Mr Kent, who was divorced, had been found unresponsive 'resting against a tree' at Hill End Farm, Plowden, where his death was recorded as having taken place at 2.43pm.

His identity had been confirmed by a police officer.

Mr Westerman, who formally opened the inquest, adjourned the full hearing to take place on November 27, 2024.